NIA workers announce indefinite strike in protest of working conditions

Although the strike was initially scheduled for March 24, 2024, it was postponed due to the intervention of the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations.
Workers of the National Identification Authority (NIA) have declared an indefinite strike starting today Monday, June 10, 2024, to demand better working conditions.
However, with no progress made, the Divisional Executive Council of the union, part of the Public Services Workers' Union (PSWU) under the Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC), unanimously decided to halt all work following a council meeting on 23 May 2024.
As a result, the PSWU has announced the suspension of all services provided by its members at NIA district offices, regional offices, headquarters, and premium centers until further notice.
The union, in a statement signed by Council Secretary Kwabena Adu Kyeremeh and Council Chairman Francis Bangfudeme Nyuzaghi, stated that the strike is in response to workers' demands for improved working conditions.
Some of the concerns raised included approved allowances outlined in their Conditions of Service which did not reflect on their pay slips.
The statement released said the condition for the deferment of the strike action was that the government, represented by the FWSC, and the management of NIA facilitate the negotiation and implementation of better conditions of service for staff of the NIA among others.