NIA workers to begin indefinite strike on June 10 over poor conditions of service

Initially planned for March 24, the strike was postponed after intervention by the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations. However, the union asserts that the conditions for deferring the strike have not been met.

In a press statement dated June 9, the union stated, "The condition for the deferment of the strike action was that the government, represented by the FWSC, and the management of NIA facilitate the negotiation and implementation of better conditions of service for staff of the NIA, among others. However, the government has not shown good faith in the negotiation process."

The statement, signed by Council Secretary Kwabena Adu Kyeremeh and Council Chairman Francis Bangfudeme Nyuzaghi, further emphasized that

"The Divisional Executive Council has therefore resolved to declare this indefinite strike in response to the heightened agitation of our members on the need to embark on an industrial action to highlight our poor and demeaning conditions of service."