Obasanjo and other Nigerian politicians spotted at Davido’s wedding

Segun Adeyemi

In another clip sighted by Pulse, Davido's uncle and Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, was spotted taking photographs with the couple.

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State attended Davido and Chioma's wedding.
Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State attended Davido and Chioma's wedding. [X, Formerly Twitter]

The lavish ceremony in Lagos attracted a mix of celebrities, dignitaries, and political figures, making it one of the most talked-about events of the year.

Olusegun Obasanjo, known for his influential role in Nigerian politics, was spotted arriving at the wedding venue alongside the former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel Udom.

Similarly, Governor Dapo Abiodun was seen hugging the groom as he was among the long list of political juggernauts present at the glamourous wedding.

The presence of former President Obasanjo and other prominent politicians at the wedding not only added a layer of prestige to the event but also underscored the growing intersection between Nigeria's entertainment industry and its political sphere, making the event a significant moment in the country's political landscape.

Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke, is not just a music sensation but also a member of a prominent Nigerian family, which may explain the attendance of such high-profile political figures.

The wedding of Davido and Chioma, a chef and social media influencer, has been the subject of eager anticipation and excitement among their fans and followers, who have closely followed their relationship journey over the years, adding to the overall buzz of the event.

The wedding was a spectacle of opulence, with an array of luxurious decorations, and gourmet cuisin.

Obasanjo's and other politicians' presence at the event sparked discussions on social media, with many expressing admiration for the couple's ability to attract such distinguished guests.

