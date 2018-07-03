Pulse.com.gh logo
No ambulance, we threw Amissah-Arthur in a pickup- Okyehene reveals


Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur play

Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur
There was no ambulance to convey former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur to the hospital when he collapsed at the Airforce Gym and subsequently passed away last Friday.

He, was, instead, conveyed in a pickup and driven to the 37 Miliatry Hospital where he was declared dead, according to the Okyehene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II.

The revered Akyem chief, who was in the Airforce Gym with the late Vice President, recounted hearing a "bang" in the gym, followed by screams by three women.

"I left my machine and went and there lay my friend trying to find some air to breathe," he narrated to an audience. "We gathered around him and pumped his heart as hard as we could, yelled out his name; his wife was calling out: 'Jesus, save him!' I just said: 'Call the ambulance, let's take him to the hospital'.

The Okyehene revealed to his audience that there was no ambulance to convey the former Vice President to the hospital. Left with no option, he said, "we threw the former vice-president in the back of a pickup and drove off to 37."

"At this moment, I went back to the gym and everybody had departed. The place was empty. I just went and got my towel and my phone, called my driver to take me home," he said.

"I was waiting so anxiously on the phone to hear if somebody will call and say that he's alright. The call came, and Boakye, the trainer in the gym said Osagyefo, he didn't make it. The vice-president is dead."

Amissah-Arthur served as Vice President between 2011 to 2016. He was the Governor of the Bank of Ghana before he was selected by former President John Mahama as Vice President in 2011, when the former president John Evans Attah-Mills died in office.

Mr Mahama eulogised him as "perfect gentleman" while ex-president Rawlings hailed him as someone who "exercised his duties with dignity and humility."

“A fine Ghanaian has left us suddenly without any warning. Our nation is poorer for his departure. May God bless him and give him a peaceful rest," President Nana Akufo-Addo wrote in a book of condolence opened for the late Vice President.

