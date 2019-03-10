Four were UN passport-holders, 11 countries in Africa, and 13 in Europe had citizens among the victims.

During a press conference, the airline's CEO told media that the plane was carrying passengers from more than 30 countries.

He said they included 32 Kenyans, 18 Canadians, nine Ethiopians, eight Italians, eight Chinese citizens, eight Americans, seven British citizens, seven French citizens, six Egyptians, five Dutch citizens, four Indians, four people from Slovakia, three Austrians, three Swedes, three Russians, two Moroccans, two Spaniards, two Poles and two Israelis.

Belgium, Indonesia, Somalia, Norway, Serbia, Togo, Mozambique, Rwanda, Sudan, Uganda and Yemen each had one citizen onboard.

Four of those onboard were listed as using United Nations passports and their nationalities were not immediately clear.

The plane, according to the company, took off at 8:38 a.m. local time (05:38 GMT) from the Bole Addis Ababa and lost contact at around 08:44 a.m.

The flight was en route to Nairobi from Ethiopian when the crash occurred.

It is not yet clear what caused the accident.

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo has extended deep condolences and sympathies to the families of the deceased and the government of Ethiopia.

He tweeted: "Like all Ghanaians, I have been deeply saddened by Sunday's news of the tragic loss of 157 lives, who perished on board an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa to Nairobi, in Kenya.

"On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I extend deep condolences and sympathies to the families of the deceased, and to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (@PMEthiopia), the Government and people of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in these difficult times.

African Union commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat said he had learnt of the crash "with utter shock and immense sadness", while Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's office tweeted it "would like to express its deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones."