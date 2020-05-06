Rumours have been rife that some soldiers have contracted the virus after their duty during the 3-week lockdown in Accra and Kumasi.

However, according to the Minister, these rumours are not true and that some showed symptoms but have tested negative.

Speaking on Accra based AAsempa FM, Nitiwul said: "Not yet, I pray it never happens. Of course, there are several people who have shown symptoms they’ve been tested and they were negative."

"So far no news has come to me that any of our men have tested positive so far. I just pray it continues like that, I know several red herrings have been raised that some soldiers have tested positive."

Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul

"But we’ve tested them including me and we’ve all come out negative. I’m just praying that none of our men will get the virus because we need them it’s a huge sacrifice they are doing for this country", he added.

Ghana on Monday, May, 04,2020 confirmed 550 new COVID-19 cases pushing the current case count to 2,719.

At least 65 new recoveries have been recorded bringing the total to 294 while the number of fatalities remained at 18.