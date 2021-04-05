“No landlord has the right to increase rent without approval of Rent Control” – Regulator warns

“So. when you come to section 19 (3) that’s where it insists that no landlord should collect any increase in rate until that premises has been assessed.
“So, when we finish assessing and we give you the rate, that’s where you have to notify the tenant that from this month going, or from the next two months going, I’ll be charging you this new rate from this old one which I’m currently collecting. And this new rate has been approved by the rent control department or the magistrate,” he added.
Hovey Kporsu went further to stated that, landlords cannot implement new rent rates till the tenancy agreement with their tenants have been fully exhausted and even, in that case, the landlord is obliged to notify the tenant in writing of the new development.
A couple of weeks ago, the Head Pastor of Potter’s Family Chapel, Prophet Alex Armstrong called on the government to exercise proper oversight over the rental space to save suffering tenants from excessive exploitation by landlords/landladies.
According to the man of God, the state has been almost sitting aloof for far too long while house owners subject tenants to profiteering, with some of them increasing rents recklessly without recourse to any laws of the land.