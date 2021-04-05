“No landlord has the right to increase rent without approval of Rent Control” – Regulator warns

Myjoyonline.com reported Mr. Hovey Kporsu as saying that all new rent rates must be approved by the Rent Control Department to ensure that they are reasonable and befit the condition of the premises that is being rented.

“Under section 19, (1) it says no landlord of premises shall collect from the tenant of such premises any increase of rate attributable to any increase of rate in respect of such premises unless he has notified the tenant previously in writing in a prescribed form, the amount of the old rate, the amount of the new rate and where part of any premises has been let, the amount of rate attributed to such part, the amount of the increase in rent and that from which the new rate takes effect,” he is quoted as having said on The Law.