In a statement issued by the Foundation through the Ministry of Information, it said the official Production Unit of Rawlings Foundation, would provide live HDMI or SDI feed output for all proceedings.

"Media houses that wish to have access to the live feed or photographs are requested to pick their feed from the Media Village that has been set up at the AICC for that purpose," it added.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings will be interred at the Military Cemetery at Burma Camp in Accra, Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said.

On Monday, January 25, the mortal remains of the late President Rawlings will be laid in state at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

On Tuesday, the filing past will resumes at 9:00 am and will be led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; former heads of state.

At 10:00 am the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin and former speakers of the House will file past the body, and at noon, the Chief Justice, Justices of the Supreme Court, and former Chief Justices will file past the body, at 1:00 pm Former Chairman and Members of the Council of State, as well as former ministers of state will file past and then at 2:00 pm, the diplomatic corps will file past.

He said at 3:00 pm, traditional and customary rites and celebrations will be held at the foyer of the AICC while the body is still in state.

On Wednesday, January 27, the burial service for the late Rawlings will be held at the Black Star Square in Accra with full military honours led by the Ghana Armed Forces.

He said the body will later be interred at the Military Cemetery at Burma Camp in Accra.