Addressing the press in Accra on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, he said the funeral activities for the late former President will commence on Friday, January 22, 2021.

Highlighting the arrangement for the final funeral rites and burial, the Anlo Traditional Council will hold a series of celebratory and traditional events in honour of Rawlings on Friday, January 22, and Saturday, January 23 in Anlo.

On Sunday, January 24, national activities will start with a Catholic Requiem Mass at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra, followed by a vigil at the Air Force Base at 6:00 pm.

On Monday, January 25, the mortal remains of the late President Rawlings will be laid in state at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

On Tuesday, the filing past will resumes at 9:00 am and will be led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; former heads of state.

At 10:00 am the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin and former speakers of the House will file past the body, and at noon, the Chief Justice, Justices of the Supreme Court, and former Chief Justices will file past the body, at 1:00 pm Former Chairman and Members of the Council of State, as well as former ministers of state will file past and then at 2:00 pm, the diplomatic corps will file past.

He said at 3:00 pm, traditional and customary rites and celebrations will be held at the foyer of the AICC while the body is still in state.

On Wednesday, January 27, the burial service for the late Rawlings will be held at the Black Star Square in Accra with full military honours led by the Ghana Armed Forces.

He said the body will later be interred at the Military Cemetery at Burma Camp in Accra.