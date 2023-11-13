No mineral rights granted for mining in Kakum National Park — Minerals Commission

According to the CSOs, the move follows an application by the High Street Limited to the Minerals Commission for a license to mine in the Kakum National Park.

The Commission, however, in a statement signed and issued on Sunday, November 12, 2023, by the Chief Executive Officer, Martin Kwaku Ayisi, informed the CSOs and the public that the application by High Street Limited was rejected and therefore cannot be processed or considered whatsoever.

Consequently, the Commission has deleted the application from the online mining cadastre.

The Commission assured the public that no mineral right whether for prospecting or mining shall be considered or granted in the Kakum National Park.

More about Kakum National Park

The Kakum National Park was established in 1931 as a reserve.

It was gazetted as a national park only in 1992 after an initial survey of avifauna was conducted. The area is covered with tropical forest.

The uniqueness of this park lies in the fact that it was established at the initiative of the local people and not by the state Department of Wildlife which is responsible for wildlife preservation in Ghana.

