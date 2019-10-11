He said health professionals are now free to take up appointments in any country after their training.

Speaking on the side-lines of the 4th annual general meeting and scientific conference of the Ghana College of Nurses and Midwives, Ms Mensah said graduates can now leave to practice anywhere in the world once they are done with their national service.

“Now it is no more there so you’ve not been bonded,” she emphasised, adding, “now that they are no more bonded, you’re free to go”.

She indicated that the trainee allowance being paid should not be misconstrued as a form of bonding, saying, “When you’re given allowances it doesn’t mean you’ve been bonded”.

Deputy Health Minister, Tina Mensah at the opening ceremony of the UGMC

Government in 2005 introduced the bonding of trainee nurses and midwives to curb the brain drain in the health sector, which it said, was impacting negatively on health delivery in the country.

Under the system, nurses trained in public health training institutions had to serve in Ghana for five years before they could leave the shores of the country to practice elsewhere.