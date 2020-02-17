The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central has stated that it’s not the responsibility of any legislator to pay the school fees of people in his or her constituency.

Kennedy Agyapong believes every parent should be responsible for the upkeep and education of their children.

Speaking on Net 2 TV, the controversial legislator said no MP is obliged to take over the parental duties of their constituents.

“We are not, no MP is obliged to take over your parent’s irresponsibility, no way,” he said, as quoted by Mynewsgh.

“We only do favours, we are not obliged to pay anybody’s school fees,” the outspoken legislator added.

Mr. Agyapong further stated that MPs who decide to help their constituents do it out of their own will and not because it’s an obligation.

Narrating a personal experience, he revealed that he once supported a constituent with GHc1,000, but the person later returned for more.

He, therefore, called on parents not to shirk their responsibilities to their families, adding that it is not the job of politicians to take care of anybody’s child.