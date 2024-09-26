ADVERTISEMENT
No pregnant woman arrested at Democracy Hub protest - Jennifer Queen

Jennifer Queen, the Deputy Communications Director for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has challenged claims made by the Women’s Wing of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that a pregnant woman was arrested during the Democracy Hub demonstration at the 37 Roundabout in Accra.

Jennifer Queen

According to her, there is no evidence to support the assertion that any of the suspects were pregnant at the time of their arrest following their violations.

“The lady is not showing any physical signs of pregnancy; she did not inform any of the police officers that she was pregnant. When she got to court, she did not inform the court that she was pregnant, so there’s no evidence as claimed by the NDC,” she told Asaaseradio.com on Thursday.

She further noted, “Her lawyer spoke in court and applied for bail. The lawyer did not mention that she was pregnant for the court to take it into consideration. If she did not inform the police or the court, nor did her lawyer inform the police or the court, and she was not showing any physical signs, how was anyone supposed to know?”

This statement comes in the wake of claims made by the NDC, which alleged in a statement that the police knowingly arrested a pregnant woman during the demonstration.

Meanwhile, the police have dismissed claims from certain media outlets that they denied medical care to some of the suspects who reported ill health.

“The police would like to inform the public that at no point in time have the police denied these suspects any medical attention,” a police statement said on Wednesday, 25th September 2024.

