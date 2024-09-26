No pregnant woman arrested at Democracy Hub protest - Jennifer Queen

“The lady is not showing any physical signs of pregnancy; she did not inform any of the police officers that she was pregnant. When she got to court, she did not inform the court that she was pregnant, so there’s no evidence as claimed by the NDC,” she told Asaaseradio.com on Thursday.

She further noted, “Her lawyer spoke in court and applied for bail. The lawyer did not mention that she was pregnant for the court to take it into consideration. If she did not inform the police or the court, nor did her lawyer inform the police or the court, and she was not showing any physical signs, how was anyone supposed to know?”

This statement comes in the wake of claims made by the NDC, which alleged in a statement that the police knowingly arrested a pregnant woman during the demonstration.

Meanwhile, the police have dismissed claims from certain media outlets that they denied medical care to some of the suspects who reported ill health.