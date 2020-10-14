According to him, the initiative is intended to reduce the financial burden on students and increase access to tertiary education in the country.

The minister made the announcement at the third edition of the Nation Building Updates in Accra on Tuesday.

The event which was held on the theme, "Investing in Education, Investing in the Future," was organised to give the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) the platform to provide detailed accounts of their stewardship.

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh bragged that the Akufo-Addo led government was the first to introduce a tertiary education policy that contains better interventions aimed at improving the sector.

He further disclosed that the national headquarters of the NVTI was being refurbished while 10 regional offices of NVTI were being constructed aside from the building of district vocational education training centres across the country to train the youth in jewelry, bakery, beads making, basketry, among others, the GNA reported.

He also announced that the Akufo-Addo's government intends to construct the first-ever Creative Arts secondary schools as model SHSs to enable students interested in music, dance and oratory to have the opportunity to develop their skills.