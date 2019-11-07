The teachers are also required to pay a renewal fee of GH¢100 every two years.

Three Teacher Unions have asked their members not to pay for the license until they agree on a reasonable amount with the National Teaching Council.

The National President of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Phillipa Larsen speaking to Accra-based Citi FM said the Ghana Education Service (GES), should bear the cost or subsidise it.

"There have been a series of meetings where we have started discussions on how much these in-service teachers have to pay for the registration and renewal. These teachers were appointed before 2018 and came through the licensure examinations. So these are issues we have to sit down with the NTC to come out with a figure.

"At our last meeting, we realized that our inputs were not captured in the document. So we are protesting strongly until we discuss the issue and come to a conclusion on how many in-service teachers should pay. No teacher will pay a pesewa until all the teacher unions come to together to negotiate," he said.

Why teachers license fee

Newly trained teachers are to be charged GH¢150 whiles those in the service will pay GH¢200 for the licensing exam.

The move is to enforce discipline and eliminate non-performing teachers from the system, in accordance with the new Teachers Licensing Policy under the Education Act 778 (2008).

Professional teachers already in the system will also be streamlined while nonprofessional teachers will be given temporal licenses for three years during which they are expected to acquire the license.

In addition, the license will be renewed each year for the teachers after they have gone through professional development programmes and appraisals to get their licenses renewed.