Teachers in Yilo Krobo in the Eastern Region are yet to access the requisite learning materials intended to aid teaching and learning in the various basic schools.
New curriculum: Teachers unhappy over lack of textbooks to teach
Since the implementation of the new standard-based curriculum, basic school teachers in the country have for the past three years been faced with challenges.
The new standards-based curriculum which was implemented in September 2019 was rolled out from Kindergarten to Class 6 in primary schools.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced the implementation indicated that the new curriculum would focus on making children confident, innovative, creative-thinkers, digitally literate, well-rounded, and patriotic citizens.
Teachers in Yilo Krobo Municipality said the textbooks are still unavailable while teachers at the Junior High School level have not even been trained.
Yilo Krobo Municipal Chairman of Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Akutei Tetteh, said "the situation in my area, as we speak we have the new curriculum but we don’t have the textbooks to teach. Teachers are not having the textbooks to teach. As we speak, the Basic six pupils who were moved to JHS one are doing the new curriculum and even as we speak the teachers in JHS have not been taken through the training which will enable them to deliver so I think these things are making educational system in Ghana very difficult for the teachers."
He made this known during the celebration of World Teachers' Day on Tuesday, October 6, 2021.
