The exact cause of his death is not known at this time, but close family sources have indicated that he had been struggling with poor health since his release from police custody in December of the previous year.
Noah Dameh, Radio Ada journalist on trial over fake news about McDan is dead
Noah Narh Dameh, the Deputy Station Coordinator of Radio Ada, who was on trial for allegedly publishing false news about businessman Daniel McKorley (McDan), has passed away at the age of 49.
His health began to deteriorate after he reported on the controversial lease of the Songhor Lagoon to a single investor.
In the pursuit of justice, he had highlighted human rights violations, including arbitrary arrests, detentions, prosecutions, and brutalities against Ada residents in connection with the lease.
Mr. Dameh's Facebook post, in which he claimed that an Ada indigene in police custody was being mistreated at the alleged instance of Mr. McKorley, led to a defamation lawsuit filed against him by Electrochem Ghana Limited, a salt-producing company holding the lease agreement.
Although he was discharged by the Tema Magistrate Court in December 2022, he was re-arrested and remanded for seven days and his health deteriorated further, he was accused of impersonation by a presiding judge in July 2023 due to his physical condition.
He continued to face legal challenges, and he did not recover from his illness. Noah Narh Dameh is survived by three children and two grandchildren.
Noah Narh Dameh was a community activist and a journalist who had used his role at Radio Ada to advocate for the rights and responsibilities of the coastal community, known for its commercial salt production. He was dedicated to delivering news, stories, and insights to the Dangme people and beyond.
