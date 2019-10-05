The Alliance for Accountable Governance (AFAG) has been at the forefront of seeking the removal of the Auditor General from office for alleged procurement breaches.

The pressure group is accusing him of procuring vehicles for the Audit Service without following the procurement law.

AFAG has charged the Attorney General to commence criminal investigations into the matter. The pressure group has also asked the Auditor-General to resign or be sacked by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Reacting to the development, Mr Domelevo said he will neither resign voluntarily nor be pushed out of office by any pressure group.

He told Class FM that not even President Akufo-Addo can remove him from office.

Reading from a recommendation from the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), the Auditor-General said: “It says: ‘The Board further directed that because the state had obtained services and in order to avert financial loss to the state through judgment debt, instant steps should be taken by the Ghana Audit Service to pay the supplier after verifying the outstanding debt.

“So, they directed us, they didn’t say they asked us that: ‘Go ahead and pay’. So, at that point in time, it is a legal liability, it is a debt which is genuine...so, AFAG, they don’t know what they are talking about…”

“I’ll never resign because of their pressure. The day I wish I go home; I’ll just walk out of the office. There are two things when I came to the office, I’ve said I don’t fear and one is resignation – leaving my office. I can decide to walk any time but you can’t push me out of my office. That will never happen, not even the president. I won’t go unless he goes through the full steps that the law allows, I’ll not go”, he insisted.

“The second thing, which is the ultimate for you and me, is death. I said I don’t fear if you want to kill me in my office, I’m ready to die but when I die make sure you don’t die.”