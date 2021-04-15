RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Northern Region: About 2,000 COVID-19 vaccines to expire on Friday

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

About 2,000 Covid-19 jabs deployed to the Northern Region are due to expire by tomorrow, Friday, April 16, 2021.

Northern Region: About 2,000 COVID-19 vaccines to expire on Friday

Pulse Ghana

This is, therefore, set to affect the ongoing vaccination in the region, with many people still yet to be vaccinated.

Recommended articles

The Regional Director for Public Health, Hilarius Abiwu, noted that the first batch of AstraZeneca doses was manufactured in October 2020.

He explained that the vaccines are expected to last for just six months, which unfortunately expires on Friday.

undefined
undefined ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images

“So effectively that’s six months will be on the 16th of this month,” Mr. Abiwu said in an interview with GBC.

He added that his outfit has paused the administering of vaccines due to a directive from the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to hold off all vaccines that are close to expiring.

The Northern Regional Director for Public Health was, however, quick to add that about 3,000 persons in the region have been duly vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has disclosed that about 800,000 Ghanaians have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The mass vaccination programme started in March in Accra and has since been extended to other regions.

In a related development, Germany has begun supporting Ghana to do a feasibility study on the production of COVID-19 vaccines in Ghana.

This was disclosed by the German Ambassador to Ghana, Christoph Retzlaff, in a post on social media.

Tweeting on Monday, April 12, 2021, he said leading German pharmaceutical companies will also be on hand to cooperate.

“Germany is supporting Ghana to do a feasibility study on vaccine production in Ghana. Leading global German pharmaceutical companies are also starting cooperation projects,” the Ambassador wrote.

About 99% of vaccines that come to Africa are imported, although the continent is aiming to reduce vaccine imports drastically by 2040.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

5 reasons you should flirt in your relationship

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Ayisha Yakubu is the prettiest Muslim bride we have seen in 2021, she wore 4 gorgeous wedding dresses

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

I was broken, hurt when my husband cheated on me - Nana Akua Addo confirms allegations (VIDEO)

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny [thehealthy]