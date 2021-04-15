Northern Region: About 2,000 COVID-19 vaccines to expire on Friday

The Regional Director for Public Health, Hilarius Abiwu, noted that the first batch of AstraZeneca doses was manufactured in October 2020.

He explained that the vaccines are expected to last for just six months, which unfortunately expires on Friday.

ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images

“So effectively that’s six months will be on the 16th of this month,” Mr. Abiwu said in an interview with GBC.

He added that his outfit has paused the administering of vaccines due to a directive from the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to hold off all vaccines that are close to expiring.

The Northern Regional Director for Public Health was, however, quick to add that about 3,000 persons in the region have been duly vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has disclosed that about 800,000 Ghanaians have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The mass vaccination programme started in March in Accra and has since been extended to other regions.

In a related development, Germany has begun supporting Ghana to do a feasibility study on the production of COVID-19 vaccines in Ghana.

This was disclosed by the German Ambassador to Ghana, Christoph Retzlaff, in a post on social media.

Tweeting on Monday, April 12, 2021, he said leading German pharmaceutical companies will also be on hand to cooperate.

“Germany is supporting Ghana to do a feasibility study on vaccine production in Ghana. Leading global German pharmaceutical companies are also starting cooperation projects,” the Ambassador wrote.