Some members of the group are said to have stormed the DVLA office and demanded that all staff, including the Authority’s Director, vacate the premises.

According to a report by Citinewsroom, some staff of DVLA who spoke off the record confirmed that the men violently stormed the premises and asked them to leave.

The Northern Regional Police Command was subsequently forced to deploy officers to protect workers of the Authority.

“This morning, we were in the office when the Director of DVLA in the Northern Region sent a complaint that some youth have entered their offices asking them to go out, and that they won’t allow them to work without giving them any reason,” Northern Regional Police Commander, DCOP Isaac Bonga, is quoted as saying.

“But we didn’t come and meet the boys. So I am here with my men to protect them, and we have asked them to come back into their offices and work.”

He added: “We are going to conduct investigations into the matter and get some of them arrested to assist us with investigations, but for now, our interest is to provide them with security to do their work and that is what we have done.

“We want to nip that impunity in the bud and make sure that it is put in the past. We are not going to tolerate this kind of impunity, and he [DVLA Director] mentioned that they are called Kandahar boys which is an allegation we will investigate.”