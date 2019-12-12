According to him, there will be no moral judgement on anyone, as long as they prove to be law-abiding and have been granted visas to visit the country.

Mr. Agyeman was responding to reports that porn star Byron Long will visit Ghana for the ‘Year of Return’.

He said, even if true, he finds nothing wrong with a porn star viewing Ghana as a destination this December.

READ ALSO: 7 traditional Ghanaian outfits you should try on if you visit for the Year of Return

CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman

"I don’t even know who the porn star is. I don’t know him but I have also seen the story that says somebody is coming who is a porn star,” Mr. Agyeman told ABC News.

“Is pornography legal where he is coming from? If it is and he comes to Ghana and visits the castle or visits a place, what is wrong with that?"

The Ghana Tourism Authority boss, however, assured that security will be beefed up during the ‘Year of Return’ programme.

He said the immigration service and other state security agencies are working closely to ensure that the country is safe for everyone who visits.

"Once we open up our country for tourism, all kinds of people will come in. Even the risk of people with dodgy characters, potential terrorists and all of them are going to look at Ghana as a destination.

"That is why we are working closely with the immigration, national security and the police service to make sure that at least data is collected and we can track," Mr. Agyeman explained.

Over 500,000 people from the diaspora are expected to visit Ghana this December for the government’s flagship ‘Year of Return’.