In his view, a serious issue such as the Airbus scandal should not be swept under the carpet due to Mr. Amidu’s resignation.

He said former President John Mahama and all persons found to be involved in the bribery scandal must be prosecuted.

READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo must resign after being indicted by Martin Amidu – Victor Smith

“In the same way that we (NPP) have accepted Mr. Amidu’s report on the Minerals Income Fund and sent it back to Parliament, we are expecting whoever will be appointed to replace Mr. Amidu to continue the pursuit of the Airbus scandal and ensure that Mr. Mahama, who has been identified as ‘Government Official One’ by the OSP is duly investigated and duly prosecuted,” Mr. Aboagye said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu

Earlier this year, it emerged that some top Ghanaian officials allegedly received bribes from Airbus to grant the company business favours.

UK court documents revealed that the bribery scandal happened between 2009 and 2015 when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was in power.

Ghana was one of five countries caught up in the scandal, with Airbus subsequently being slapped with a £3 billion fine.

Some weeks ago, Mr. Amidu named Mahama as the controversial ‘Government Official 1’ while presenting his report on the controversial Agyapa contract.

He, however, disclosed that he was deferring the NDC flagbearer’s probe due to the upcoming presidential election.

However, Mr. Amidu has since resigned from his position as Special Prosecutor, citing hindrances to his work.

In a letter to President Akufo-Addo, he said he took the decision to resign due to consistent interference of his work.

He also disclosed that he and his deputy did not receive any salaries in the three years that they’ve been working.

The Presidency subsequently accepted his resignation on Wednesday, November 17, 2020, but denied ever interfering in his work.

A nine-page letter signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, said there was no interference in the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal, as suggested in Amidu's resignation letter.

"At no point did the President ask you to shelve the report, so he could "handle the matter,” the statement said.