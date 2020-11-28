He said Nana Addo impressed upon him to probe the NDC presidential candidate over the Airbus scandal.

"I took the decision to hold in abeyance the investigation of former President John Dramani Mahama with the knowledge and consent of the President as the Chairman of the National Security Council on purely national security grounds and not politics," Amidu said in a statement in response to the Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo's letter dated November 17, 2020, in which he [Asante Bediatuo] claimed that he [Amidu] had "erroneously and without moral or legal basis" decide to confer immunity on Mahama in the Airbus scandal.

Amidu said "The President also knows that he instructed a Minister of State while he the President was on a campaign tour in the Northern Region to liaise with me to explore whether or not it was prudent to investigate former President Mahama after he won his party’s primaries to be its flagbearer.

"The President was briefed as Chairman of the National Security Council as to why the investigation had to be held in abeyance till after the election and he consented to it. I can prove this with mathematical precision if the President so wishes."

