ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

NPP Decides: Bawumia leads with 61%

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Veep, Dr. Bawumia has made history by becoming the first non-Akan to lead the NPP into a general election after serving as the running mate to President Akufo-Addo since 2008.

Bawumia
Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has pulled a lead in just-ended NPP presidential primaries, positioning him to face off against former President and NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, in the 2024 general election.

Recommended articles

Dr. Bawumia secured victory in a competitive field that included three other candidates: Kennedy Agyapong, the outspoken Assin Central Member of Parliament; Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former Minister for Agriculture; and former Mampong Member of Parliament, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Based on provisional results, Dr. Bawumia garnered 118,210 votes, representing 61.43% of the total, while his closest competitor, Mr. Agyapong, received 71,991 votes, which amounted to 37.41%. Dr. Afriyie Akoto came in a distant third with 1,459 votes or 0.76%, and Addai-Nimoh received only 781 votes, representing 0.41%.

A total of 193,339 delegates participated in the presidential primary, with 192,441 votes being valid and 898 votes rejected. The voter turnout was 94.63%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Bawumia's victory was widely expected, with Hon. Ken Agyapong being his closest rival in the race.

The 2024 election is anticipated to be a closely contested race, as both Dr. Bawumia and Mr. Mahama will be raising the flags of their respective parties to victory.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Second Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia

I’ll collapse Samira Bawumia’s marriage if I respond to her attack on me – Ken Agyapong

NSMQ 23

2023 NSMQ: Akufo-Addo to grace final competition

Ga Manye

G/A Mourns: Late Ga Manye goes home today

Nana Frimpong

Meet the 12-year-old Presec student who had aggregate 7 in BECE and wants to be a surgeon