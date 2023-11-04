Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has pulled a lead in just-ended NPP presidential primaries, positioning him to face off against former President and NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, in the 2024 general election.
NPP Decides: Bawumia leads with 61%
Veep, Dr. Bawumia has made history by becoming the first non-Akan to lead the NPP into a general election after serving as the running mate to President Akufo-Addo since 2008.
Dr. Bawumia secured victory in a competitive field that included three other candidates: Kennedy Agyapong, the outspoken Assin Central Member of Parliament; Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former Minister for Agriculture; and former Mampong Member of Parliament, Francis Addai-Nimoh.
Based on provisional results, Dr. Bawumia garnered 118,210 votes, representing 61.43% of the total, while his closest competitor, Mr. Agyapong, received 71,991 votes, which amounted to 37.41%. Dr. Afriyie Akoto came in a distant third with 1,459 votes or 0.76%, and Addai-Nimoh received only 781 votes, representing 0.41%.
A total of 193,339 delegates participated in the presidential primary, with 192,441 votes being valid and 898 votes rejected. The voter turnout was 94.63%.
Dr. Bawumia's victory was widely expected, with Hon. Ken Agyapong being his closest rival in the race.
The 2024 election is anticipated to be a closely contested race, as both Dr. Bawumia and Mr. Mahama will be raising the flags of their respective parties to victory.
