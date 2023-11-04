However, he also acknowledged that the outcome is in the hands of God.
NPP Decides: I'm confident of victory – Bawumia
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has cast his ballot at the party's headquarters in Accra, he expressed his confidence in winning the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary, and he is hopeful to lead the party in breaking the eight come 224 general elections.
Bawumia stated, "I'm reasonably confident of winning, but it's in God's hands"
The Banker, Economist, and Veep Dr. Bawumia will be seeking his first run as a presidential candidate for the NPP, he contests three other party bigwigs including Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong, former Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former Mampong Member of Parliament Francis Addai-Nimoh.
More than 200,000 NPP delegates from across the country are participating in the voting process on Saturday to select the party's presidential candidate for the 2024 election.
