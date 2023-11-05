He highlighted the historic nature of Dr. Bawumia's victory as a non-Akan candidate leading the party in the upcoming election.
NPP Decides: NPP tagged as an Akan party can never be – Justin Kodua
The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has emphasized that the election of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, a non-Akan, as the party's flagbearer for the 2024 general election is evidence that the NPP is not an Akan-centric party.
Dr. Bawumia emerged victorious in the NPP flagbearer race, defeating three other candidates, including Kennedy Agyapong, Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh. The certified results indicated that Dr. Bawumia secured 61.47% of the votes, while Mr. Agyapong received 37.41%.
Justin Frimpong Kodua called for unity among NPP members and encouraged them to support Dr. Bawumia in the 2024 general election, emphasizing the historical significance of this moment for the party.
The 2024 election is expected to be closely contested, with both Dr. Bawumia and John Mahama representing their respective parties in the race for victory.
This election will play a critical role in Ghana's political landscape.
