Mr. Maanu died in Denmark on Sunday, March 15, 2020 and is among the three Ghanaians killed by the virus in Europe.

The Daily Guide reports that the deceased was one of the elders of NPP-Denmark who suffered brain hemorrhage in December 2019 and had been in and out of coma at an Intensive Care Unit of a Hospital.

He was later declared stable but he contracted the coronavirus after an infected person got exposed to his recovery ward.

READ ALSO: Protect yourself; 3 Ghanaians have died from COVID-19 in Europe - Foreign Affairs Minister

Ghana has now confirmed nine cases of coronavirus in the country

In a statement, the Chairman for NPP-Denmark, Kennedy Adjei, described Mr. Maanu’s passing as big loss to the party.

“They refer to him as the man who brought African rhythm to Denmark. He’s indeed a legend here and we are saddened by his passing. May the good Lord accept his soul,” he said.

Meanwhile, the number of Coronavirus cases recorded in Ghana have risen to nine within the last one week.

Last Thursday, the Ghana government officially confirmed that the country has recorded its first two cases of the coronavirus.

Five more persons tested positive by Sunday, with the Minister for Information further announcing this morning that two new cases have been recorded.

Meanwhile, the government has put in place some travel restrictions into the country, with President Akufo-Addo also announcing a ban on all social gatherings and sporting activities.