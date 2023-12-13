ADVERTISEMENT
NPP former Vice Chairperson Ama Busia dies

Evans Annang

A former First Vice Chairperson of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and member of the Council of Elders, Ama Busia has died.

Ama Busia
Ama Busia

She is reported to have passed away on Tuesday, 12 December 2023, after a brief illness.

According to a report by Asaaseradio.com, Dr. Obeng Busia; Ama Busia's son, confirmed her passing at the Nyaho Medical Centre in the early hours of Tuesday.

Ama Busia, aged 87 at the time of her death, remained a strong and influential figure within the NPP until her final moments.

Known for her activism and political criticism against the Acheampong government, Ama Busia faced adversity, being arrested seven times. Her seventh arrest resulted in a 90-day detention.

The late Ama Busia
The late Ama Busia Pulse Ghana

Despite facing challenges, Ama Busia's life trajectory changed through education after losing her father at age 6 and her mother at age 13.

She played a significant role in the founding of the Northern People’s Party, which later merged with Danquah and Busia to form the current New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Ama Busia, a resilient political figure, held various leadership positions within the NPP. She served as a Council of State member after the NPP's victory in the 2000 elections under John Agyekum Kufuor.

Ama previously occupied both the first and third National Vice Chairperson positions in the NPP.

