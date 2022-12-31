NPP government is aced in the 4th republic - Bawumia

He further indicated that the NPP administration since assuming office in 2017 has created more jobs and built more roads, classrooms, airports, interchanges, etc than any other in the history of the 4th Republic.

“Since we have been in office over the last 6 years, and this is all based on the data, we have created more jobs than any other government in the history of the 4th republic…we have to thank God for that. There is more to do, no doubt but our record puts us at number 1 of any government in the 4th republic as far as job creation is concerned.

“We have built more roads than any other government in the 4th republic and we have to be thankful to God for allowing us to do so. We have not built all the roads but we are still working and so we are certain that no government in the 4th republic has built more roads than the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

We have built more classrooms than any other government in the history of the 4th republic in the education sector. We have built more railways than any other government in the 4th republic. We have built more factories than any other government since independence. We have built more airports than any other government in the 4th republic and we are thankful to God for that. We have built more interchanges than any other government in the 4th republic. We have laid more fiber optic cables to drive our digitalization than any other government since independence and we are building more hospitals, especially under agenda 111 than any other government since the independence of Ghana.” he said.

Additionally that the government eliminated the fatal cholera disease via investments in water and sanitation and the restoration of teacher and nursing trainee allowances.