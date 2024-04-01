ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

NPP govt has been unkind to Ghanaians – Mahama

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Former President John Dramani Mahama has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government of being "wicked" to Ghanaians.

John Mahama
John Mahama

In a recent address to party loyalists following a 24-hour economy walk in Kwahu, Mahama criticized the current administration, led by President Nana Akufo-Addo, for what he perceives as neglect and unfair treatment towards the citizenry.

Recommended articles

Mahama, who is also the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), made these remarks during a political event where he addressed supporters and party members. He expressed his disappointment with the NPP's governance, particularly regarding socio-economic issues affecting Ghanaians.

According to Mahama, the NPP government has failed to fulfill its promises and deliver on its mandate to improve the lives of Ghanaians. He pointed to various challenges facing the country, including the rising cost of living, unemployment, inadequate healthcare, and deteriorating infrastructure left to rot.

Mahama reaffirmed his dedication to addressing the concerns of young people should he be elected as leader.

ADVERTISEMENT

He suggested dividing the Youth and Sports Ministry to establish a distinct Youth Development Ministry.

This decision, he explained, would underscore the significance of youth involvement and facilitate job creation, aligning with his broader economic agenda, including the 24-hour economic initiative.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghana court

Court Shift System starts today, judges to hold evening sittings to hear cases

Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Energy Minister

NAPO’s comment on dumsor timetable has been distorted – Energy Ministry

National Health Insurance Scheme

Good news for healthcare providers nationwide as NHIA disburses GH¢180m

Nana Addo of Ghana, Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and Paul Biya of Cameroon (1)

Here are the 8 oldest Presidents in Africa