In a recent address to party loyalists following a 24-hour economy walk in Kwahu, Mahama criticized the current administration, led by President Nana Akufo-Addo, for what he perceives as neglect and unfair treatment towards the citizenry.
NPP govt has been unkind to Ghanaians – Mahama
Former President John Dramani Mahama has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government of being "wicked" to Ghanaians.
Mahama, who is also the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), made these remarks during a political event where he addressed supporters and party members. He expressed his disappointment with the NPP's governance, particularly regarding socio-economic issues affecting Ghanaians.
According to Mahama, the NPP government has failed to fulfill its promises and deliver on its mandate to improve the lives of Ghanaians. He pointed to various challenges facing the country, including the rising cost of living, unemployment, inadequate healthcare, and deteriorating infrastructure left to rot.
Mahama reaffirmed his dedication to addressing the concerns of young people should he be elected as leader.
He suggested dividing the Youth and Sports Ministry to establish a distinct Youth Development Ministry.
This decision, he explained, would underscore the significance of youth involvement and facilitate job creation, aligning with his broader economic agenda, including the 24-hour economic initiative.
