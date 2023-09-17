NPP lost 2024 elections in 2022 – Kennedy Agyapong

The Ghanaian Cedi experienced a substantial devaluation against the US dollar, with its exchange rate dropping from 7 cedis to 1 dollar to as much as 15 cedis to 1 dollar hence having a profound impact on the economy, leading to a cascading effect where prices of essential commodities, including fuel and food, soared.

Speaking at one of his campaign rallies, dubbed 'Showdown Unity Walk' Agyapong confidently asserted that the NPP had effectively lost the 2022 elections due to the severe depreciation of the cedi.

He highlighted the far-reaching consequences of this currency devaluation, emphasizing how it had devastated businesses, eroded the savings of middle-class Ghanaians, and diminished the investments of pensioners.

"We lost the elections in 2022. The time the Ghana cedi destroyed the hard work of many businessmen, all the way to the tomato seller. Ghanaians will never forget that. The time the middle class went to court because their monies were lost, and the time the pensioners had their monies gone, Ghanaians will remember that."

Hon. Ken Agyapong reassured the people that he was a committed member of the NPP who always prioritized the welfare of the masses and pledged to work diligently to prevent a similar economic crisis from happening in the future.

Come November 4, the NPP is looking to hold its national delegates' conference in hopes of electing a frontrunner that will bear the touch of the party into the 2024 elections.

Kennedy Agyapong will run against staunch party influencers including Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, former Minister for Agriculture Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai Nimo.