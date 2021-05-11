NPP members involved in galamsey must be prosecuted - Titus Glover

Speaking on Accra-based Onua FM, Titus Glover said the government would win the fight against galamsey if key NPP members who are alleged to be involved in illegal mining are arrested and prosecuted.

"The NPP members who are into galamsey and contributing to the destruction of the environment, forest and water bodies should be arrested and prosecuted because that would serve as a lesson to the miners and make the fight easier for the government," he said.

Last year, the maverick Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong revealed that top officials of NPP are involved in galamsey.

The vociferous politician speaking on NET 2 TV is furious over how the fight against galamsey has been crippled by some big shots of the NPP.

Kennedy Agyapong reacting to the over 500 missing excavators seized which led to the arrest of the suspended Central Regional Vice-Chairman of the NPP, Horace Ekow Ewusi said he [Ekow] is not the only NPP executive involved in galamsey.

"It's very disturbing. Ekow Ewusi is not the only culprit; most of the big men are offenders as well. They should bow down their heads in shame," the MP noted.