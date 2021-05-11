RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

NPP members involved in galamsey must be prosecuted - Titus Glover

Kojo Emmanuel

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, the former Member of Parliament for Tema East has said key members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who are involved in illegal mining popularly known as galamsey must not go scot-free.

He said top officials of the NPP including Ministers in government involved in galamsey must be penalised.

Speaking on Accra-based Onua FM, Titus Glover said the government would win the fight against galamsey if key NPP members who are alleged to be involved in illegal mining are arrested and prosecuted.

"The NPP members who are into galamsey and contributing to the destruction of the environment, forest and water bodies should be arrested and prosecuted because that would serve as a lesson to the miners and make the fight easier for the government," he said.

Last year, the maverick Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong revealed that top officials of NPP are involved in galamsey.

The vociferous politician speaking on NET 2 TV is furious over how the fight against galamsey has been crippled by some big shots of the NPP.

Kennedy Agyapong reacting to the over 500 missing excavators seized which led to the arrest of the suspended Central Regional Vice-Chairman of the NPP, Horace Ekow Ewusi said he [Ekow] is not the only NPP executive involved in galamsey.

"It's very disturbing. Ekow Ewusi is not the only culprit; most of the big men are offenders as well. They should bow down their heads in shame," the MP noted.

He stated: "I dare the bigwigs. They should stay away. All the plans of Akufo-Addo are being rendered fruitless when it comes to galamsey. You seize somebody's excavator and hand it over to your sons. How can you even talk about Mahama and the Airbus saga?"

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

