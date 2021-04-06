NPP must not pick another Akan flagbearer for 2024 – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

“Inwardly, I know I have the competence to lead the party but is it wise that after two Akans – former President Kufuor and current President Akufo-Addo – to present a flagbearer candidate with different ethnicity,” Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said.

“I think it is not good for a party which has been accused by some as being overly Akanistic in nature. But not everybody would agree with me and that is the beauty of democracy.”

Supporters of the NPP are currently divided over who will lead the party in the next general elections.