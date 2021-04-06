RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

NPP must not pick another Akan flagbearer for 2024 – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, believes the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will be better served if the party presents a non-Akan flagbearer for the 2024 elections.

According to him, a change in direction is required, as the party has already produced two Akan Presidents in John Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Akufo-Addo.

He noted that picking a presidential candidate from another ethnicity will also help to dispel claims that the NPP is an ‘Akan party’.

Speaking on Joy News’ The Probe, the Majority was quick to add that this was his personal opinion.

Honourable Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu
“Inwardly, I know I have the competence to lead the party but is it wise that after two Akans – former President Kufuor and current President Akufo-Addo – to present a flagbearer candidate with different ethnicity,” Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said.

“I think it is not good for a party which has been accused by some as being overly Akanistic in nature. But not everybody would agree with me and that is the beauty of democracy.”

Supporters of the NPP are currently divided over who will lead the party in the next general elections.

While some are in favour of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, others also feel Alan Kyerematen is best suited to be their presidential candidate.

