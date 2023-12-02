ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

NPP to elect parliamentary aspirants in orphan constituencies today

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to hold its parliamentary primaries in orphan constituencies today, December 2, 2023.

NPP flag
NPP flag

New Patriotic Party delegates have flocked to various polling centers to cast their votes in the party’s ongoing parliamentary primaries in its orphan constituencies.

Recommended articles

Voting commenced at 7 am at the various polling centers.

The election forms part of the party‘s preparation ahead of the 2024 general elections.

This internal election aims to elect parliamentary candidates for 111 constituencies where the party currently has no sitting Members of Parliament, the party has emphasized its commitment to ensuring a fair and level playing field for all prospective parliamentary aspirants, with a notable absence of candidate imposition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this week, the party released guidelines for the upcoming parliamentary primaries in constituencies without current NPP Members of Parliament.

The selection of parliamentary candidates in constituencies with incumbent MPs is anticipated to take place in January 2024.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

GES to reconsider first year reopening for SHS

GES to revise first-year reopening date for SHS

Charming homes built for Akosombo Dam spillage victims captured in lovely photos

Lovely homes built for Akosombo Dam spillage victims emerge [photos]

Parliament calls for reschedule of SHS freshmen reopen date to January

Revise SHS freshmen reopen date to January - Parliament to GES

Afenyo-Markin

It is wrong for anybody to go to jail for being gay – Afenyo-Markin