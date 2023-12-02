New Patriotic Party delegates have flocked to various polling centers to cast their votes in the party’s ongoing parliamentary primaries in its orphan constituencies.
NPP to elect parliamentary aspirants in orphan constituencies today
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to hold its parliamentary primaries in orphan constituencies today, December 2, 2023.
Recommended articles
Voting commenced at 7 am at the various polling centers.
The election forms part of the party‘s preparation ahead of the 2024 general elections.
This internal election aims to elect parliamentary candidates for 111 constituencies where the party currently has no sitting Members of Parliament, the party has emphasized its commitment to ensuring a fair and level playing field for all prospective parliamentary aspirants, with a notable absence of candidate imposition.
Earlier this week, the party released guidelines for the upcoming parliamentary primaries in constituencies without current NPP Members of Parliament.
The selection of parliamentary candidates in constituencies with incumbent MPs is anticipated to take place in January 2024.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh