NPP to elect parliamentary aspirants in orphan constituencies today

Voting commenced at 7 am at the various polling centers.

The election forms part of the party‘s preparation ahead of the 2024 general elections.

This internal election aims to elect parliamentary candidates for 111 constituencies where the party currently has no sitting Members of Parliament, the party has emphasized its commitment to ensuring a fair and level playing field for all prospective parliamentary aspirants, with a notable absence of candidate imposition.

Earlier this week, the party released guidelines for the upcoming parliamentary primaries in constituencies without current NPP Members of Parliament.