This was disclosed by the NPP Bono Regional Chairman, Abronye DC on Neat FM in Accra.

He said the opposition to the new register by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and other opposition parties is good news for the NPP.

Abronye DC said they will organize a ‘peaceful walk’ in appreciation of the NDC’s stance' on the new voter register compilation.

"We are grateful to the NDC for making us know they won't participate in the upcoming voter registration exercise. When the National Identification card was coming they said that they won't participate but they later organized their people. This exercise, we praying the NDC will boycott it. We are happy with their decision.

John Boadu, General Secretary of the NPP

However, the EC has announced that they will commence the exercise on April 18.

This was disclosed by the Deputy Chairperson of the EC in charge of Operations, Mr Samuel Tettey to the Daily Graphic.

Giving details of the EC’s calendar of activities, he said it would deploy 8,000 registration devices to cover the 32,000 polling stations across the country.

He explained that the EC would use the cluster system for the registration, where four polling stations would form a cluster.