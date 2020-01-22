This is said to have happened at the Air Force base in Accra at around 11 am on Wednesday morning.

A statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs of the Armed Forces, Col. Eggrey Quarshie, said the aircraft involved was CASA C295 with registration number GHF552.

It said the crew members are all safe, adding that investigations are already underway to know the cause of the accident.

“Preliminary investigations team has been constituted to come up with an initial report within 48 hours. The manufacturers of the aircraft, Airbus have been notified of the accident,” sections of the statement read.

“They are expected to fly in a team to join their Ghanaian counterparts for a thorough assessment of the aircraft damage.”

Statement from Ghana Armed Forces

The statement further assured the public that the accident has not disrupted the activities of the Ghana Armed Forces.

“The Ghana Armed Forces wishes to assure the public and especially its clientele that the Ghana Air Force is still operational and its activities have not been affected by this incident.

“The morale of personnel is high and all are going about their normal activities,” it added.