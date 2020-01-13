The Customs Officers were trained extensively on counter insurgency and are now set to head Customs Counter Terrorism Unit of the GRA.

Armed Forces train Customs Officers

All 38 officers successfully graduated on Monday, 23rd December, 2019 after a three-week training at the Asutsuare Training Camp.

The were taken through various drills, including map reading, navigation, weapon training, obstacle crossing, voice procedure and identification of IEDs.

A Deputy Commissioner, Preventive of GRA, Seidu Yakubu, lauded the collaboration between his outfit and the armed forces.

“Fighting terrorism, extremism and other organized crime is no longer a reserve of any one institution, it is a collaborative effort among security institution as shown by your willingness to put your resources and manpower at our disposal to train our men for the maintenance of peace, security and territorial integrity," Mr. Yakubu said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

The training of the Customs Officers was led by the 64 Infantry Regiment – the Counter-Terrorism Unit of the Ghana Armed Forces.