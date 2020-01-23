This was disclosed by the Deputy Chairperson of the EC in charge of Operations, Mr Samuel Tettey to the Daily Graphic.

Giving details of the EC’s calendar of activities, he said it would deploy 8,000 registration devices to cover the 32,000 polling stations across the country.

He explained that the EC would use the cluster system for the registration, where four polling stations would form a cluster.

He said although the EC intended to spend 10 days at each cluster, mindful of the fact that the voting population in some polling stations was high, it might exceed the days at some polling stations to ensure that all eligible voters were registered.

Mr Tettey said after the 43-day registration period, the EC would provide a five-day mopping up period to take care of any exigencies.

Jean Adukwei Mensa, EC boss

Under its plans, he said, the registration of those with voter ID cards would be faster, explaining that because the EC already had their biodata, only the fingerprints and facials of such persons would be taken, unless such people desired to change some personal details for which they would be required to provide evidence.

Meanwhile, the main opposition NDC and other parties against the compilation of new voters register by the Electoral Commission ahead of the December Presidential and parliamentary elections demonstrated in Kumasi on Tuesday.

The first protest to challenge plans of the new register was held at Tamale in the Northern region.

The group insist a new register is a waste of taxpayers money and could also create tension since the election is close.