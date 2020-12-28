The party has since set up a committee to evaluate the circumstances that led to the unexpected results.

This comes after 33 incumbent NPP legislators lost their seats in the just-ended elections to rivals in the opposition NDC.

Chairman of the Committee, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, revealed that some Municipal Chief Executives (MCE) and District Chief Executives (DCE) contributed to the defeat of the party’s parliamentary candidates.

Yaw Osafo-Maafo

He said such MCEs and DCEs have been identified by the Committee and will be dismissed as a consequence.

“So far we realized that there are a lot of internal fishers, there are a lot of District Chief Executives, Municipal Chief Executives were undermining parliamentary candidate, and they were even campaigning against them,” Mr. Osafo-Maafo told Joy News.

“They would definitely have to be thrown out, definitely, any DCE or MCE who considered it right to work against a parliamentary candidate has no business to represent the party in the district,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo successfully secured a second term as President after garnering over 6.7 million votes in the December 7 polls.

The 76-year-old, who contested as the NPP’s presidential candidate, won the election after polling 51.30% of the total votes cast.

His main rival, John Mahama of the opposition NDC also managed to poll 47.36% of the total votes cast.

However, there was very little to separate the NPP and NDC in the parliamentary polls, with a hung parliament on the cards.

As it stands, the NPP and NDC are deadlocked on 137 parliamentary seats apiece, while one seat is held by an independent candidate.