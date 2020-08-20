Speaking in Ho as part of his tour of the Volta region, Mahama said it was high time the two leaders settled this issue on who has a better record when it comes to infrastructural development.

“It’s easy to settle the issue of infrastructure. After all, the President said this election is going to be an election of track records; comparing his track records to my track records,” the former President said.

“We can settle it easily: Let’s have a debate between the two of us. Let Nana Akufo-Addo come and sit down, let me sit down and let’s debate our records.

“I am willing to present myself for a debate with President Nana Akufo-Addo any day, anytime, anywhere and we will settle the matter once and for all.”

Sammy Awuku, National Youth Organiser

However, reacting to this, the National Organiser of the NPP, Sammy Awuku, said debating the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer is not part of their campaign plans.

“We have projects that you can feel, you can see, and they are tangible. You don’t need a soothsayer to tell you something is happening around the Pokuase interchange area, you don’t need someone to tell you there is something happening around the Tema motorway,” he said.

“You also don’t need someone to tell you when you use the Abossey Okai area of an interchange, you don’t need someone to tell you when you go to Tamale today, they are having their first interchange under the NPP’s administration.”

Mr. Awuku added: “So, I’m not too sure what Mr Mahama wants us to do…we have our own campaign strategy, we have our own campaign plans and the NPP will go according to its own strategy. We don’t need a debate to tell you that these are tangible things happening across the country.

“If Mr Mahama wants a debate, from where I sit today, I don’t think the NPP has given it a thought. The NPP will fight this election on our own terms. As I speak, the party hasn’t given it a thought for us to have any debate with Mr Mahama, we are going according to our campaign strategy.”