Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang said she is excited to partner John Mahama as the NDC seeks to return to power.

Mahama officially outdoored the former Education Minister as his running mate on Monday, making her the first vice presidential candidate of a major political party in Ghana.

READ ALSO: Choosing Prof Opoku-Agyemang shows Mahama doesn’t take Ghanaians seriously – NPP

John Mahama with Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

In a statement accepting her nomination, Prof. Opoku Agyemang promised to dedicate all her resources towards an NDC victory in December.

She further promised to “diligently apply myself and dedicate all the energy and intellect I can muster to ensure a resounding victory for the NDC and for our country, Ghana.”

The former Education Minister she has “worked with HE John Dramani Mahama closely and I know he is a man of vision, a leader you can trust, a public servant of integrity and a courageous leader who makes the right decisions in the national interest at all times.”

She added: “This historic nomination is not a personal achievement but victory for inclusive and participatory democracy, which enhances the credentials of our country and recognizes the towering role women have played over the ages to achieve the progress we have made,” the former Minister of Education stated in her statement of acceptance.

“I wish to salute all those who have come before me and pledge to draw deeply from their inspiration.”

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang succeeds the late Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, who was Mahama's running mate during the 2016 polls.