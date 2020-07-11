The Western Regional Director of Health, Dr. Jacob Mahama, has confirmed that a student of the school has tested positive for COVID-19.

He further disclosed that eight students of the Nsei SHS in Axim have also contracted the disease, while the other three schools have recorded one case each.

Archbishop Porter Girls SHS is among five schools that have recorded COVID-19 cases

“Western Region has recorded some COVID-19 cases. About five schools, each has one case but Nsei SHS in Axim has eight cases,” Dr. Jacob Mahama said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“Archbishop Porter Girls too we had one case but there are other cases which results haven’t come yet.”

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the Western Regional Education Service, Kate Biney, named the other schools that have recorded cases as Ahantaman Girls, Diabene SHS and Adiembra SHS.

This is the latest in a series of COVID-19 scares in the various educational institutions in recent weeks.

The Accra Technical University was the first to record a case, after a National Service Personnel contracted the virus.

Last Tuesday, the Ghana Education Service also disclosed that six students, as well as a teacher and a spouse, at the Accra Girls SHS have tested positive for COVID-19.