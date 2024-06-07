NPP's Upper West Regional Chairman dies

However, he noted that the party is yet to receive an official communication from Dr. Kangberee's family.

Reports indicate that Dr. Kangberee had been battling renal health issues for some time. His passing has left a significant void in the NPP, particularly in the Upper West Region, where he was a prominent figure.

Following Dr. Kangberee’s demise, the first vice chairman of the NPP in the Upper West Region, Mr. Adul-Rahman Aziz, is reportedly expected to assume the role of Regional Chairman. This transition is anticipated to be seamless, ensuring continuity within the party's regional leadership.

Dr. Kangberee had a notable political career. In 2022, as the incumbent Upper West Regional Chairman, he was re-elected after a closely contested race against Alhaji Mahama Toyina.

Despite earlier concerns about a potential defeat, Dr. Kangberee secured his position by a slim margin, polling 130 votes out of a total of 242 valid votes cast, while his contender, Mr. Mahama Toyina, garnered 112 votes.

Dr. Kangberee's leadership and dedication to the NPP have been widely recognised. His re-election in 2022 highlighted his popularity and the trust placed in him by party members.

He was known for his commitment to the development of the Upper West Region and his efforts to strengthen the NPP's presence and influence there.

The passing of Dr. Kangberee is a significant loss not only to his family and friends but also to the NPP and the broader political community in Ghana. Tributes have begun to pour in from party members and other political figures, reflecting on his contributions and the impact he made during his tenure.

As the NPP mourns the loss of a dedicated leader, the party looks ahead to ensuring that his vision and efforts continue under the new leadership. The official announcement from Dr. Kangberee's family is awaited, after which further details regarding his funeral arrangements will be communicated.