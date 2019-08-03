The suspects were picked up in Tamale, a statement from the Northern Region police command said.

“One of them (name withheld) sustained gunshot injury in the course of arrest and is currently on admission under guard responding to treatment,” the statement said.

It added that investigations are underway to establish their involvement or otherwise in the murder.

According to the Ghanaian Chronicle, the Policewoman, General Corporal Agatha Nana Nabin of the Tamale Regional Police Headquarters, was, in the night of Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in charge of two other personnel performing snap check duties on the Kumbungu road near the Star Oil Filling Station at the outskirts of Tamale.

The report adds that at about 22:45hrs, an ash-coloured saloon car was signalled to stop on approaching the checkpoint.

Four occupants, all armed, dressed in military camouflage, over desert boots and wearing masks got down from the car.

The deceased on seeing them approaching reportedly screamed ‘Jesus, Jesus’.

She was suddenly shot at the back of the head with the bullet passing through the mouth and killing her instantly.

A second policewoman, on witnessing the traumatic act, made attempt to run and take cover, but was obstructed and fell to the ground at the filling station by a bench. The armed hooded men rushed to the scene and asked her to surrender the AK 47 assault rifle, since they were not there to kill her and she obliged. The policeman among them who scaled an obstacle, though sustained some injuries, managed to take cover and opened fire on the criminals.

At this juncture, since the firing was coming from an unknown direction and so as not to be overpowered, the attackers picked the loaded two assault rifles and fled. When the Northern Regional Police Command visited the scene, one spent shell, suspected to have been fired from a G3 rifle, was picked