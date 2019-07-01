KPASEC, as they are popularly called, was too much for their contenders Kumasi High School and Aburi Girls' SHS in the sixteenth One-Eighth contest.

They pulled an impressive 45 points to win the contest, while Kumasi High School and Aburi Girls' SHS ended the contest with 31 and 15 points respectively.

Kpando SHS will battle it out with winners of the 17th and 18th contests happening later in the day.

The Region presented 18 schools, 2 of which are seeded, in an effort to win its first ever trophy and bragging rights.

12 of these schools have already exited the competition, either at the Preliminary Stage or the One-Eighth Stage.

Five schools are yet to contest for a slot in the Quarter finals of the Nationals. Keta SHTS, Mawuli School, OLA SHS, Ho, Sogakpoe SHS and Kadjebi-Asato may want to follow the footsteps of KPASEC when they compete for a slot in the Quarter finals.