NSS releases 106,223 personnel for 2024/2025

Kojo Emmanuel

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has released the postings for 106,223 graduates for the 2024/2025 service year.

NSS
NSS

The release is part of the government's annual efforts to integrate graduates into the workforce and provide them with practical experience that complements their academic qualifications.

The deployment of the service personnel is spread across public and private sectors, including key industries such as education, healthcare, agriculture, and local government institutions.

The education sector remains the largest beneficiary, with a significant number of personnel assigned to assist in schools as teaching assistants. Other critical areas such as health facilities, municipal assemblies, and rural development projects have also been allocated service personnel to support various government initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure and social services.

These individuals are required to complete their validation and registration at designated regional centres across the country, a process that begins on September 12, 2024, and will run until September 30, 2024.

The service itself is set to commence on October 1, 2024.

He reassured personnel that they will not spend more than 30 minutes at the centres, adding that the NSA website will provide each service member with their specific date and time for registration.

Addressing concerns about illegal practices surrounding service postings, Essah issued a strong warning against those attempting to influence postings through bribery, commonly known as "special postings."

He also spoke about reposting, a topic of much debate among service personnel.

According to Essah, the NSA does not encourage reposting as they want young people to explore new opportunities and contribute to national development.

