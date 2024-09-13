NSS releases 106,223 personnel for 2024/2025

The deployment of the service personnel is spread across public and private sectors, including key industries such as education, healthcare, agriculture, and local government institutions.

The education sector remains the largest beneficiary, with a significant number of personnel assigned to assist in schools as teaching assistants. Other critical areas such as health facilities, municipal assemblies, and rural development projects have also been allocated service personnel to support various government initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure and social services.

These individuals are required to complete their validation and registration at designated regional centres across the country, a process that begins on September 12, 2024, and will run until September 30, 2024.

The service itself is set to commence on October 1, 2024.

The Director of Corporate Affairs at the NSA, Armstrong Essah, explained during an interview on Accra-based Adom FM stated that the registration process has been made simple and efficient.

He reassured personnel that they will not spend more than 30 minutes at the centres, adding that the NSA website will provide each service member with their specific date and time for registration.

Addressing concerns about illegal practices surrounding service postings, Essah issued a strong warning against those attempting to influence postings through bribery, commonly known as "special postings."

He also spoke about reposting, a topic of much debate among service personnel.

