READ MORE: We feel cheated and discriminated by the govt - Unemployed nurses cry

A statement signed by the Executive Director of the scheme, Mustapha Ussif, said 9,237 PIN Codes have been released for final year students from accredited nursing training institutions.

"All newly trained nurses who have written and passed their licencing exams organised by the Nursing and Midwifery Council are therefore, requested to visit the scheme's website www.nss.gov.gh to access their pin codes with their respective index number," the statement said.

It further directs applicants to proceed to the any ADB Bank LTD throughout the country to make payment of an amount of GHC40.00 or GHC41.00 using MTN Mobile Money to activate the enrollment process.

READ MORE: A total of 20,084 nurses will be recruited this year - Nsiah-Asare

Applicants are to complete the process on or before Friday March 29, 2019.

The release of the PIN codes come after government announced that it has given financial clearance for the recruitment of 20,084 nurses this year.

Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare, the Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), said the appointment of the newly-recruited nurses are being processed and they would be posted by April, this year.