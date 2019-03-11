The unemployed nurses said the Ministry of Health and Finance have "not been truthful with us, especially on matters concerning the financial clearance and postings of nurses who attended private nursing training institutions."

The unemployed nurses said they are still at home waiting for the government to give them job.

The nurses after picketing at the Health Ministry in 2017 were assured by the Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu that they would get clearance to be employed but have proved futile.

They added that they were, therefore, made to undergo a verification process, which started from 27 February to 9 March 2018 but since then, they have not heard anything positive from the ministry concerning their postings.

The unemployed nurses made up of 5,280 members said: "We feel cheated and discriminated against because our colleagues who completed public nursing training colleges who were even our juniors and bonded with the government have been issued financial clearance at our blind side."