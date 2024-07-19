NSS starts 6-month volunteer recruitment for the youth and graduates

In a statement announcing the recruitment in Accra on Thursday, the NSS said, “The recruitment will focus on various models including sanitation, teaching, agriculture, health, and other sectors aligned with the Government’s efforts to promote environmental health, cleanliness, and sustainable development.”

“An online application system will be operational soon on the Scheme’s website to facilitate the selection process. We encourage you to spread awareness about this opportunity among potential candidates in your region/district and provide necessary guidance and support throughout the application process.”

In early July, the NSS announced that it will expand its operations beyond Ghana's borders.

This marks a significant policy shift aimed at aligning the scheme with national priorities and enhancing its impact on both local and international fronts.

"Every single programme and project undertaken by NSS must align with national priorities. For instance, personnel will be deployed and redeployed in areas agreed upon annually by the government and the NSS," Essah stated.

This approach ensures that the NSS’s efforts are directed towards sectors that are critical to the nation's development agenda.