Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Number of Ghanaians stranded in Libya unknown - Minister


Migrants Number of Ghanaians stranded in Libya unknown - Minister

She said the government would consider evacuating the reported 62,422 stranded Ghanaians in Libya if it was able to ascertain the correct figure as provided by the Accra Office of the IOM.

  • Published:
Shirley Ayorkor Botchway play

Shirley Ayorkor Botchway

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has said the number of Ghanaians still stranded in Libya is unknown.

The Minister, who was briefing Parliament on the state of Ghanaian migrants in Libya said the government doesn't have a definite figure of those yet to return home.

“The Ministry is aware that there are some stranded Ghanaians in Libya who have contacted the Consulate in Tripoli for assistance", she said.

READ ALSO: 151 Ghanaian immigrants in Libya set to return home

She said the government would consider evacuating the reported 62,422 stranded Ghanaians in Libya if it was able to ascertain the correct figure as provided by the Accra Office of the IOM.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Botchway play

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Botchway

 

 

She added that the figure put out by the International Organization for Migration office in Accra was inconsistent with that provided by the IOM in Tripoli, to “both our Consulate in Tripoli and Mission in Valletta”.

Ms Botchwey said the conflicting figures provided by the Offices of the IOM in Accra and that of Tripoli, was making it difficult for the government to make informed decision on the way forward.

The Minister, however, said the Ministry and IOM had jointly repatriated about 200 Ghanaians to Ghana since April 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

#OpenUGMC: University of Ghana Medical Center to finally open on July 18 #OpenUGMC University of Ghana Medical Center to finally open on July 18
Allegations: Kwame Despite not using blood donations for rituals - NBS Allegations Kwame Despite not using blood donations for rituals - NBS
Against The Law: Government to crack the whip on foreign retailers Against The Law Government to crack the whip on foreign retailers
No-Bed Syndrome: Avoid taking ‘headaches, stomach aches’ to Korle-Bu – Health Minister No-Bed Syndrome Avoid taking ‘headaches, stomach aches’ to Korle-Bu – Health Minister
Acquitted: Court lifts 3-year ban on Lawyer Sosu Acquitted Court lifts 3-year ban on Lawyer Sosu
Bilateral Relations: Angela Merkel to visit Ghana in August Bilateral Relations Angela Merkel to visit Ghana in August

Recommended Videos

Local News: Lack of beds hit Korle Bu teaching hospital Local News Lack of beds hit Korle Bu teaching hospital
Local News: Komenda sugar factory sugarcane sold to akpeteshie distillers Local News Komenda sugar factory sugarcane sold to akpeteshie distillers
Local News: Blackboard ICT teacher gets $10,000 master's degree scholarship Local News Blackboard ICT teacher gets $10,000 master's degree scholarship



Top Articles

1 In Ashanti Region Pregnant woman, baby die over GHC500 ‘doctor...bullet
2 Acquitted Court lifts 3-year ban on Lawyer Sosubullet
3 Identity Card NIA to register persons without passport, birth certs...bullet
4 Allegations Kwame Despite not using blood donations for rituals - NBSbullet
5 Oppression Some cultural practices that make nonsense of Ghana's...bullet
6 In Ashanti Region Pregnant woman and unborn child died over...bullet
7 Basic Education Court orders WAEC to release cancelled...bullet
8 Bilateral Relations Angela Merkel to visit Ghana in Augustbullet
9 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying...bullet
10 Scarcity Passport booklet shortage due to a technical...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
2 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
3 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
6 Courts In Ghana Kasoa Magistrate uses chamber pot; no washroombullet
7 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence...bullet
8 Dr Bawumia Is Back Bawumia arrives in Ghana from medical leavebullet
9 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's...bullet
10 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet

Local

court-pic-1464852478_835x547.jpg
In Court Three security face trial over missing diapers
Courts In Ghana Kasoa Magistrate uses chamber pot; no washroom
In Ashanti Region Robbers attack Metro Mass, 9 other vehicles
Ursula Owusu, Minister of Communications
Court Order Ministry of Communications to release KelniGvG contract today