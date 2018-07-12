Number of Ghanaians stranded in Libya unknown - Minister

news

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has said the number of Ghanaians still stranded in Libya is unknown.

The Minister, who was briefing Parliament on the state of Ghanaian migrants in Libya said the government doesn't have a definite figure of those yet to return home.

“The Ministry is aware that there are some stranded Ghanaians in Libya who have contacted the Consulate in Tripoli for assistance", she said.

READ ALSO: 151 Ghanaian immigrants in Libya set to return home

She said the government would consider evacuating the reported 62,422 stranded Ghanaians in Libya if it was able to ascertain the correct figure as provided by the Accra Office of the IOM.

She added that the figure put out by the International Organization for Migration office in Accra was inconsistent with that provided by the IOM in Tripoli, to “both our Consulate in Tripoli and Mission in Valletta”.

Ms Botchwey said the conflicting figures provided by the Offices of the IOM in Accra and that of Tripoli, was making it difficult for the government to make informed decision on the way forward.

The Minister, however, said the Ministry and IOM had jointly repatriated about 200 Ghanaians to Ghana since April 2018.